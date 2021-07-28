$68.61 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post sales of $68.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.81 million to $69.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $66.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $277.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $286.98 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

