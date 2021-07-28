$794.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report sales of $794.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $786.90 million to $801.70 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $495.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.25. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $105.83 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

