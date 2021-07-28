$8.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce $8.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $38.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.45.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $362.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.