$86.00 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post sales of $86.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.20 million and the lowest is $85.80 million. Fastly posted sales of $74.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $380.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $385.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $480.31 million, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $487.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $252,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,626.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $21,694,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,960,708. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.61. Fastly has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

