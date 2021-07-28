8X8 (EGHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,732 shares of company stock worth $1,754,948. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

