95,149 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,327,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 8.9% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.81. 220,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

