$973.08 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post sales of $973.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $938.06 million. Snap-on reported sales of $941.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,933. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

