$997.69 Million in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report sales of $997.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $962.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $490.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after buying an additional 6,036,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after buying an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,101,000 after buying an additional 685,925 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

