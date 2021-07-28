A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Shares Down 3.2%

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

A2A Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEMMY)

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 8.9 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates.

