ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by Credit Suisse Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 32 price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 30.38.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.