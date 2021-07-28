Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Down 70.1% in July

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the June 30th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 128,060 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCM opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.76. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

