Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 215.7% from the June 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock remained flat at $$6.65 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
