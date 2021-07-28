Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 215.7% from the June 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock remained flat at $$6.65 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,545 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 625.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 64,624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 62,424 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 49,339 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

