Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Hits $6.32 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. Abyss has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $422,054.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00047380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.05 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

