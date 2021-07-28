Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

NYSE:AKR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 323,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,759. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

