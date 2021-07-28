Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Accenture worth $217,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,613,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

ACN stock opened at $319.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.17. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $320.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

