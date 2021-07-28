ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.41.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 511,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,952. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $801.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

