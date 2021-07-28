Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.30

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.30 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($2.24). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.21), with a volume of 88,588 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of £324.59 million and a P/E ratio of 845.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.30.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 76,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £127,850.19 ($167,037.09).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.