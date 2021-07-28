AceD Market Cap Achieves $63,693.85 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 48% against the US dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $63,693.85 and approximately $106.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.