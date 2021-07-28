AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,506 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACRX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $141.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.93. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

