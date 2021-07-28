Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.65. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 119,003 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). On average, equities analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Bencich bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 87,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

