ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 243.37 and a current ratio of 243.37. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

