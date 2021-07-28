Actinium Price Tops $0.0255 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $847,274.89 and approximately $7,954.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,201,300 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

