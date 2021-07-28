Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,578,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,066 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of Activision Blizzard worth $239,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $745,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 123.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $4,140,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.75. 599,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,057. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.