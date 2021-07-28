Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $975.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $975.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $993.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $891.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 18.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

AYI stock opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.47. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.