Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $975.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report $975.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $958.00 million and the highest is $993.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $891.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

