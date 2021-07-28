Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.40

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 2814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

ABOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

