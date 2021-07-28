Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $474,973.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,611.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.51 or 0.05762245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.01272842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00347384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00122795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.30 or 0.00586450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00339304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00266463 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

