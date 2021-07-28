ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires 20,176 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,356 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 3.6% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned about 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $29,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,186 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,125 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $227,415,000 after buying an additional 1,000,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.72. 32,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,262. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

