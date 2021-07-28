ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $29.48 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 3.5% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $29,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,570. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $229.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

