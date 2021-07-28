ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,835 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 12.3% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $102,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,263,470 shares of company stock valued at $754,995,123 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.