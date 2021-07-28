ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 12,470 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.9% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.