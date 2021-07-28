ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 4,420 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3,630.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,442.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
