ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 4,420 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3,630.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,442.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

