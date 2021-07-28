ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 45,594 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,594 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.43. 423,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

