AdEx Network (ADX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31.12 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $54.23 million and $31.12 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00745787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 133,259,126 coins and its circulating supply is 124,816,650 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.