Aditus (ADI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75,833.00

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. Aditus has a market capitalization of $96,405.35 and approximately $75,833.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aditus has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aditus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00739660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Aditus

ADI is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

