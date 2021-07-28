Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 181.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Adobe by 95.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $623.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,541. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $560.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.