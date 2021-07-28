Adshares Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $150,899.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,263 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

