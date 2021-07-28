ADTRAN (ADTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

