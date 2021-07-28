Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.2% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.12. 5,315,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,770,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.81.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

