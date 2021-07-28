Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 80,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 133,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Adventus Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.96 million and a PE ratio of -35.77.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

