Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.