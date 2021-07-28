Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,405. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $380.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,530 shares of company stock worth $156,202,987. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

