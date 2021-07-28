Advisor Partners LLC Buys 438 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 146,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.67. The company had a trading volume of 49,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,798. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $320.10. The stock has a market cap of $201.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

