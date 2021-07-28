Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 204,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,591,000 after purchasing an additional 61,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.46. The stock had a trading volume of 35,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

