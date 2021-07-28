Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.78. 91,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,128. The stock has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

