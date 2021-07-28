Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $13.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2,749.05. 116,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,530.19. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

