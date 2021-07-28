Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.73. The stock had a trading volume of 35,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,005. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

