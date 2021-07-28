Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.24. 1,143,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,825,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

