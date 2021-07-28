Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. 1,097,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,722,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $215.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

