Advisor Partners LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $6.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $720.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $704.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $554.26 and a 12 month high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.67.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

